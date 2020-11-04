Tim Terry Jr. and Isaiah King scored on fumble returns of 46 and 42 yards, respectively, and Kadofi Wright had a 65-yard pick-6 that made it 49-16 with 12:14 to play.
Ross Bowers had 202 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Northern Illinois (0-1, 0-1). Tyrice Richie had nine receptions for 106 yards.
Kyle Vantrease completed 11 of 17 for 175 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Antonio Nunn, and scored on a 4-yard run. Nunn finished with six catches for 102 yards.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.