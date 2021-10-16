Patterson hit Christian Watson for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 4:55 left in the first quarter and the Bison, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Jake Reinholz made a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and kicked a 24-yarder to make it 13-0 with 5:41 left in the game.
Two plays from scrimmage later, Cox picked off a pass in Illinois State territory that eventually led to a 7-yard touchdown run by TaMerik Williams that capped the scoring with 2:37 remaining.
Illinois State (2-4, 0-3) crossed midfield just three times and got no than the NDSU 29.
