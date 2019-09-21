A fumbled punt led to Patterson’s 4-yard touchdown run. Ledarius Mack sacked Russo and forced a fumble, and the Bulls scored three plays later on Myer’s 7-yard TD run. Patterson ran for 52 yards on nine carries, and Kevin Marks capped that drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to end the half with the Bulls up 24-7.

Patterson ran it in from the 3-yard line in the third quarter and Joey Banks returned an interception 46 yards for a score to push Buffalo’s lead to 38-10 with 9:43 remaining.

Russo finished 18-of-40 passing for 190 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for the Owls.

