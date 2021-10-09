Christian Watson had 163 yards on five catches for the Bison, including an 85-yarder from Patterson for the first touchdown of the game — a one-play drive.
The Bison, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1), ranked No. 12, fought into a 10-10 with three minutes left in the first half.
A Jake Reinholz 22-yard field goal gave NDSU a 13-10 lead at the break.
Theo Day was 12-of-31 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, but was sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards. Isaiah Weston caught five passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.
