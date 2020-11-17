Kevin Marks Jr. added 90 yards on the ground and one TD for Buffalo (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which has outscored its opponents 49-0 in the third quarter this season. Kyle Vantrease completed 7-of-12 passes for 74 yards. Antonio Nunn made the first six receptions for Buffalo.
Last season, Patterson rushed for a school-record 298 yards and a MAC-record six touchdowns against BGSU.
Matt McDonald threw for 219 yards with one interception for Bowling Green (0-3, 0-3). Andrew Clair rushed for 85 yards and freshman Terion Stewart, who ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns last week, had nine carries for 42 yards and two TDs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.