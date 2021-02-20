Tre Gomillion had 18 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (16-7). D’Moi Hodge added 13 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points.
Jalon Pipkins had 17 points for the Mastodons (7-14, 6-14). Bobby Planutis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Demetric Horton had 10 points.
The Vikings improve to 3-1 against the Mastodons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Cleveland State 75-68 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.