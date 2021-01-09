D’Moi Hodge, who led the Vikings in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
Marques Warrick scored a season-high 25 points for the Norse (5-6, 3-3). Trevon Faulkner added 16 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Bryson Langdon had eight assists.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Norse on the season. Cleveland State defeated Northern Kentucky 58-44 on Friday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
