Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State (18-7), including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Jayson Woodrich added 11 points. Craig Beaudion had 10 points.
Josh Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points. Te’Jon Lucas had seven assists. Amir Allen had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 8 points.
