Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 11 points for Sacramento State, which earned its sixth straight home victory. Ethan Esposito added 10 points. Osi Nwachukwu added five steals and three blocks.
Brooks DeBisschop led Northern Arizaon (7-6, 1-3) with 15 points off the bench. Cameron Satterwhite scored 12 and Shelton 10.
The Lumberjacks have lost four of their last five.
