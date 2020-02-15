Patton finished with 13 points, Kasheem Thomas 11 and Jeremy Sanchez 10. Cleveland State finished 27-of-65 shooting (41.5%). The Vikings got the win despite just a 4 of 15 effort from 3-point range and 10 missed free throws.
Marquis Moore led Detroit Mercy with 20 points and Antoine Davis added 17.
___
