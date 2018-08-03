There was a stark difference between the interview sessions centered on the Big Ten’s marquee coaches and the one centered on Paul Chryst, who coaches one of the conference’s marquee teams.

Scott Frost’s felt like the opening of a new restaurant, as people gathered 45 minutes early to see Nebraska’s first-year head coach at Big Ten media days in mid-July. Urban Meyer’s felt like a full-on interrogation, even a full week before he was placed on administrative leave, as reporters lobbed questions of why he waited so long to fire Zach Smith, the former Ohio State assistant with a history of domestic violence allegations. Jim Harbaugh’s felt like a sort of sporting event, as the Michigan head coach was offered bait to be candid or kooky or controversial, and instead remained dry and drab in front of a bulging crowd.

But the 52-year-old Chryst generated no such spectacle, even with Wisconsin sitting near the top of most preseason polls as training camps start around the country this week and next. The Badgers’ head coach entertained a small group, leaned forward when he was excited, leaned back when he was bored, and looked as if he were sitting with old high school buddies at a bar, swapping stories and harmless jabs for the better part of an hour.

“You got a lot of attention for the turnover chain thing,” a reporter suggested to Chryst, referring to when cameras caught him cursing out Miami’s turnover chain in Wisconsin’s Orange Bowl win over the Hurricanes last December. “That really upped your cool rating.”

“Oh yeah,” Chryst said through a smirk. “That’s definitely what I’m going for.”

[Meet Ryan Day, the coach who is stepping in for Urban Meyer at Ohio State]

Wisconsin, like its old-school coach, doesn’t do cool or buzzy or anything to generate headlines in an era of sensational sports coverage. The Badgers do win football games, year after year, usually enough to be considered very good, sometimes even great, yet never in the mix for a national championship. But this could be the season that college football’s metronome finally turns into a beating drum.

The Badgers’ offense is paced by sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, who finished sixth in Heisman voting last season and is paired with one of the country’s top offensive lines. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook enters his third year as a starter and has a strong group of receivers. Wisconsin’s defense, which allowed 10 or fewer points six times in 2017, has to plug a few holes in the secondary but is still expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot of story lines, but nothing’s happened yet,” Chryst said during media day at the suggestion that Wisconsin could take that next step and win a national title. “You have to go out and earn it.”

To earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, Wisconsin will have to steamroll through the Big Ten West division and win the conference championship. That was made evident last season, as the Badgers were 12-0 — with its best wins over Michigan and Iowa — before losing to No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. That bumped Wisconsin out of the playoff picture and into the Orange Bowl against Miami, but it also showed how the conference’s alignment makes Wisconsin an intriguing prospect each season.

The Big Ten East is stacked with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan, a rugged test but also a a chance to stockpile résumé-boosting wins throughout the fall. The West is run by Wisconsin and rounded out by Iowa, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois, a few of which are improving but still pose little to no threat to the Badgers.

Wisconsin will face Michigan and Penn State, both on the road, in an otherwise underwhelming regular season schedule. That leaves the Badgers with no margin for error and makes the conference championship game, should they make it again, one of their few chances to really prove themselves. But it also puts only a small handful of obstacles in Wisconsin’s path.

In Cleveland.com’s preseason media poll, 14 responders picked Ohio State to win the Big Ten title. Thirteen chose Wisconsin, which likely would push the Badgers into their first playoff appearance. In the first four years of the new playoff format, the Big Ten has never had more than one team selected.

“Wisconsin has a great deal being in the West,” said Gerry DiNardo, a former power-five coach who is now a Big Ten Network analyst. “All you have to do is be better than the East’s best team for four quarters on the first Saturday of December. You don’t have to be a better team, just better on that day.”

Chryst’s media day exit mirrored the rest of his understated appearance.

Frost was still answering questions as a door shut between him and encroaching writers. Meyer was trailed by a few as he hurried out of the room. Harbaugh was whisked away by a public relations staffer as soon as his hour was up.

When Chryst was finished, he lingered with a small group for 10 extra minutes or so. Someone brought up his playing career at Wisconsin — in which he was a quarterback and the Badgers won seven games across three seasons — and suggested that Chryst may need a few beers to discuss that. He laughed and countered with, “Or a few kegs.” Chryst called Al Toon, the former Wisconsin receiver who played eight NFL seasons, “the best looking athlete I ever saw.” He talked about quarterback Trent Green’s college days at Indiana and other past stars, and a student reporter from a small Wisconsin town looked at Chryst, smiled and remarked, “He’s like every old guy in the state. He’s so relatable and steady. He’s just like Wisconsin football.”

“Thanks for talking, guys,” Chryst said as he walked away. “This year could be fun.”