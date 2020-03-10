It was tied at 19 at the break before Manhattan went for 42 points in the second half. Paulicap scored 14 of his points after halftime, making all four of his field goals and six straight free throws. The Jaspers shot 52% in the second half.
Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (12-20). Landon Taliaferro, the Stags’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, was held to five points.
