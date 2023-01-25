Paveletzke and Wofford host Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -2; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the Chattanooga Mocs after Jackson Paveletzke scored 25 points in Wofford’s 96-82 loss to the Furman Paladins. The Mocs are 7-4 in home games. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon shooting 37.0% from downtown, led by Ashton Smith shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 3-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mocs and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article