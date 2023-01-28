Paveletzke leads Wofford against Samford after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (14-8, 8-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-10, 4-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -2.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points in Wofford’s 85-80 win over the Chattanooga Mocs. The Terriers have gone 9-3 at home. Wofford averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 against conference opponents. Samford is fourth in the SoCon with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Terriers. Paveletzke is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Advertisement

Logan Dye is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Marshall is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article