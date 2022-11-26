Pavia accounts for 6 TDs in NMSU's 49-14 win over Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Diego Pavia passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as New Mexico State handed Liberty its third straight loss 49-14 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-6) have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games under first-year coach Jerry Kill and reaching five wins for just the second time since 2005.

Pavia was 16 of 21 in the air, throwing for 214 yards with touchdown passes to Jonathan Brady, Kordell David and Star Thomas. Pavia was the Aggies’ leading ground gainer with 125 yards on 20 carries. The Aggies rushed for 214 yards.

The Aggies rolled up 21 points in the second quarter on a 2-yard Pavia run and his TD passes of 39 yards to Thomas and 42 yards to David. Pavia’s 2-yard TD run and Jamoni Jones' 42-yarder made it 42-7 in the third quarter.

Three quarterbacks combined for 207 yards passing, a TD and an interception for Liberty (8-4), which was outgained 428-315. The Flames, who had three straight wins over the Aggies, lost two fumbles and were sacked five times.

While this was Liberty’s regular-season finale, New Mexico State is hoping to line up an opponent for next Saturday to replace postponed game versus San José State. Both teams join Conference USA next season.

