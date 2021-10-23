Wofford (1-6, 0-4) managed just 176 yards of total offense, with Bryce Corriston completing 8 of 17 passes for 58 yards. Still, the score was tied at 14 in the second quarter after the Terriers’ Joe Beckett returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown.
Mercer responded with a fumble recovery in the end zone by Isaac Dowling and a short field goal by Devin Folsor for a 24-14 halftime lead. In the second half, Payton threw two touchdown passes and Wooten added a 49-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
