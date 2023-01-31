KENT, Ohio (AP) — Chris Payton scored 18 points as Kent State beat Central Michigan 81-69 on Tuesday night.Payton had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry scored 13 points and added six assists. Giovanni Santiago was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.Markus Harding finished with 22 points for the Chippewas (8-14, 3-6). Reggie Bass added 16 points, seven assists and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Brian Taylor finished with 16 points and two blocks.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.