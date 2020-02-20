Isaiah Crawley had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (16-12, 10-7). Ike Smith added 11 points.
The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Georgia Southern defeated Texas State 67-64 on Dec. 19. Texas State plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.
