Alonzo Sule scored 10 points for the Bobcats (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference), who trailed 33-25 at halftime, a season low for first-half points. Mason Harrell, the Bobcats’ second-leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5), but made five assists.

Tyree White scored 16 points and Michael Ertel and JD Williams scored 15 apiece for UL Monroe (6-11, 2-6), which has lost four straight.

Texas State plays Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Texas-Arlington at home on Saturday.

