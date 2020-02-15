Texas State is tied with Georgia Southern for third place behind Little Rock (12-4) and Georgia State (11-5).

Caleb Fields had 19 points for the Red Wolves (15-12, 7-9), who have lost five consecutive games. Jerry Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Texas State defeated Arkansas State 70-67 on Jan. 4.

Arkansas State returns home to play Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday. Texas State hosts Georgia Southern on Thursday.

