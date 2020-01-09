Texas State headed to the locker room at the half trailing 43-34, but the Bobcats were able to outscore the Chanticleers 44-23 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Chanticleers’ 23 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

AD

The game featured the Chanticleers’ conference-leading offense (81.2 points per game) and the Bobcats’ top scoring defense (64.8).

DeVante’ Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-7, 3-3). Keishawn Brewton added 16 points.

AD

Texas State faces Appalachian State at home on Saturday. Coastal Carolina matches up against Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com