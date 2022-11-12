Peasant's 2 TDs help Middle Tennessee rally, beat Charlotte

The Blue Raiders won for just the second time since a road win over then-No. 25 Miami on Sept. 24.

Chris Reynolds completed 28 of 49 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charlotte (2-9, 1-6). The 49ers have lost back-to-back games and six of their last seven.

Marley Cook blocked a Charlotte punt early in the third quarter and Jordan Ferguson scooped it up and scored for the Blue Raiders to make it 14-all, Peasant capped an eight-play, 79-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run early in the fourth and Zeke Rankin added a 21-yard field goal that capped the scoring with about 2 minutes to play.