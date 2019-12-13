Eastern Washington’s 146 points set a program and conference record.
Justin Martin had 34 points and 11 assists for the Lions. He also committed seven turnovers. Grant Balvanz added 18 points. Jaeden Ingram had 14 points.
Eastern Washington plays Nebraska Omaha at home on Tuesday.
