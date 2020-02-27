John Knight III had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 7-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Andre Adams added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Cameron Oluyitan, who led the Thunderbirds in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 81-78 on Jan. 25. Eastern Washington plays Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday. Southern Utah matches up against Idaho at home on Saturday.
