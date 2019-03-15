BOISE, Idaho — Mason Peatling had 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Eastern Washington got past Montana State 90-84 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Cody Benzel added 22 points for the Eagles.

Jesse Hunt had 18 points for Eastern Washington (15-17).

Keljin Blevins scored a career-high 27 points for the Bobcats (15-17). Tyler Hall added 20 points and seven rebounds. Harald Frey had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.