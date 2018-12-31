CHENEY, Wash. — Mason Peatling scored 16 points and ignited a closing 11-2 run to help Eastern Washington defeat Idaho State 65-55 on Monday and end a seven-game losing streak against Division-I opponents.

With the Eagles (3-10, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) clinging to a one-point lead as the clock dipped under three minutes, Peatling turned a perfect pick-and-roll with Tyler Kidd into a 3-point play for a 57-53 lead.

Idaho State (5-6, 1-1) had turnovers on its next four possessions and EWU cashed in with a Jacob Davison layup and four free throws by Kidd. Kelvin Jones ended the drought with a layup with a half-minute left.

Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington, which shot 52 percent in the second half to ease a 33-29 halftime deficit.

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals with 17 points. ISU shot 41.5 percent and had 17 turnovers the Eagles turned into 21 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.