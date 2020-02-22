Sophomore Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (15-11, 9-8) with 20 points and seven assists. Shelton buried 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Bernie Andre contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, while Brooks DeBisschop pitched in with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cameron Satterwhite made three 3-pointers and scored 11.
Eastern Washington shot 42% from the floor and 30% from distance (8 of 27). The Eagles hit 14 of 16 free throws. NAU shot 46% overall and 42% from distance (10 of 24). The Lumberjacks made just 8 of 13 foul shots.
The Eagles swept the season series with the Lumberjacks. EWU won the first meeting 77-66.
