Jacob Davison, Eastern’s top scorer (19 ppg), failed to make a shot from the floor (0-for-5), scoring one point with four assists.

Montana State’s 16 first-half points was a season low.

AD

Caleb Bellach had 10 points for the Bobcats (12-11, 6-6), Jubrile Belo scored nine. Borja Fernandez added eight rebounds.

AD

Harald Frey, who leads the Bobcats with 18 points per game, finished with four points and was scoreless for the last 19 minutes.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 71-58 on Jan. 18. Eastern Washington takes on Idaho at home on Thursday. Montana State plays Idaho State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com