Pedulla and No. 21 Virginia Tech host Boston College

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia Tech visits the Boston College Eagles after Sean Pedulla scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-48 win against the Grambling Tigers. The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Boston College has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia Tech scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 10.6 points for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hokies: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

