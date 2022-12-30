Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies take on conference foe Wake Forest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sean Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit Tyree Appleby and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in ACC action Saturday. The Demon Deacons are 7-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 1-1 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Demon Deacons and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Pedulla is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

