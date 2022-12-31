Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies take on conference foe Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC)
The Demon Deacons are 7-0 in home games. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth leads the Demon Deacons with 6.5 boards.
The Hokies are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 6.4.
The Demon Deacons and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is averaging 18 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.
Hunter Cattoor is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.6 points.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Hokies: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.