Pegues and Furman host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (14-7, 8-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-6, 6-2 SoCon)
The Bulldogs are 8-0 against conference opponents. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 5.0.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Furman.
Logan Dye is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Marshall is averaging 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Samford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.