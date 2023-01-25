Pegues and Furman host Samford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (14-7, 8-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -6.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Samford Bulldogs after JP Pegues scored 24 points in Furman’s 96-82 win against the Wofford Terriers. The Paladins have gone 9-2 in home games. Furman ranks seventh in the SoCon in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Jalen Slawson leads the Paladins with 6.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 against conference opponents. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 5.0.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Furman.

Logan Dye is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Marshall is averaging 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

