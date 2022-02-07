“With the rank of being a captain, (comes) the responsibility of carrying yourself differently,” Pegues added. “And on the worst day being able to come in and be compliant, be competitive and bring energy and not drain energy from the jump. There was too much of that going on in my opinion, which created the situation in the first place where I felt like I had to suspend him.”
Williams leads the Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC) with 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Louisville visits second-place Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3) on Wednesday night.
