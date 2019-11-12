USF scored the last five points of the first quarter to lead 20-14 and put together a 12-0 run in the second quarter, seven points from the foul line, and pushed the lead to 43-22 at the half. The Bulls were 7 of 18 in both quarters and went 11 of 14 from the line while the Bison shot just 27%.
Sarah Edmond led the Bison (1-2) with 16 points.
South Florida, coming off a win over No. 15 Texas, was playing the third of four-straight at home to open the season.
