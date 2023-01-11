Pember leads UNC Asheville against Longwood after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (12-5, 4-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 58-55 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels. The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. UNC Asheville is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers have gone 4-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks second in the Big South shooting 38.3% from downtown. Knoah Carver leads the Lancers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajion Jones is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Pember is averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Advertisement

Zac Watson is averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article