Pember's 22 lead UNC Asheville past Gardner-Webb 75-63

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Drew Pember scored 22 points as UNC Asheville beat Gardner-Webb 75-63 on Saturday. Pember also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (22-7, 14-2 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Jamon Battle finished 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

UNC Asheville has a three-game lead over Longwood and Radford with two games remaining in the conference season.

Anthony Selden led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-13, 10-6) with 20 points and two blocks. Caleb Robinson added 14 points for Gardner-Webb. Kareem Reid also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article