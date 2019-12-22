Jalen Ray added six rebounds and four assists for Hofstra.

Tykei Greene scored a career-high 25 points for the Jaspers (4-5), including hitting 5-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Pauly Paulicap added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Samir Stewart was held to only 4 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaspers’ leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday. Manhattan plays Canisius on the road next Friday.

