Grant Riller had 27 points for the Cougars (15-11, 9-5). Brevin Galloway added six steals.
The Pride evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. Charleston defeated Hofstra 69-67 on Jan. 18. Hofstra matches up against UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday. Charleston plays Northeastern on the road on Saturday.
___
___
