RUSTON, La. — JaColby Pemberton hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Louisiana Tech pulled away for a 64-53 win over UAB on Thursday night.

Pemberton had two 3s and eight points as the Bulldogs (12-5, 2-2 Conference USA) had a 15-2 run in the final five minutes to pull out a win in a game they never trailed.

Louisiana Tech scored the first six points of the game and after Jalen Perry hit two treys for UAB, Oliver Powell had seven points in a 14-0 run that lead to a 30-22 lead at the half. The only other tie was at 36 6 minutes into the second half but La Tech scored eight straight after that.

Powell and DaQuan Bracey had 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who broken even on the boards with a team that outrebounds opponents by a conference best 7.8 a game.

Perry led the Blazers (10-6, 2-1) with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

