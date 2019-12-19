Jaelin Llewellyn had 22 points for the Tigers (3-8). Ryan Schwieger added 16 points and six assists. Jose Morales had 9 points and four assists.
Hofstra plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Princeton plays Lehigh at home next Sunday.
