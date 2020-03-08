Zach Walton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Dragons (14-19). James Butler added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Drexel’s 21 second-half points were a season low.
Isaac Kante’s three-point play 90 seconds before halftime broke a tie at 22 and the Hofstra led the rest of the way. Pemberton emerged from the break with a 3-pointer and a pair of layups to push the lead to 10.
