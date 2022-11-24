Penn and DePaul host Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2)
The Aggies are 0-0 on the road. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from downtown. Solomon Washington paces the Aggies shooting 60% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for DePaul.
Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Julius Marble is averaging 8.8 points for Texas A&M.
