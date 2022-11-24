Penn and DePaul host Texas A&M

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2) Chicago; Friday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Eral Penn scored 25 points in DePaul’s 82-78 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Blue Demons have gone 2-0 at home. DePaul is fifth in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Penn averaging 3.8.

The Aggies are 0-0 on the road. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from downtown. Solomon Washington paces the Aggies shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for DePaul.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Julius Marble is averaging 8.8 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

