Josh Warren scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Big Red (5-14, 2-4). Terrance McBride added 15 points. Jimmy Boeheim had 13 points and Bryan Knapp 12.
Penn takes on Brown at home on Friday. Cornell plays Harvard on the road on Friday.
