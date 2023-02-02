Penn, DeVries lead Drake to 88-81 2OT win over N. Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roman Penn scored 28 points and distributed six assists and Drake pulled off a dramatic 88-81 double overtime win again Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs overcame a career-high tying, 30-point effort from Bowen Born who made a 3-pointer at the horn at the end of regulation to tie it at 64-all. Born duplicated the effort burying a 3 with as time expired at the end of overtime.