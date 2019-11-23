After the break, Nate Wilson’s layup made it 58-52 with 8:51 left, but Providence wouldn’t get closer until the end. Jordan Dingle’s layup with 66 seconds to go put Penn up 77-64.

Maliek White led Providence with 20 points and Alpha Diallo scored 16.

The Friars entered the game with a 6-3 all-time mark against Penn. Before Saturday, Providence had won the last four games between the two, including an 89-52 win in the most recent matchup on Nov. 18, 2004 in Providence. The Friars’ record against Ivy League schools is 132-50.

