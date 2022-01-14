The Knights are 2-0 in conference play. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Penn averaging 5.2.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Greg Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
Penn is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Knights. Alec Pfriem is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.
Knights: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.