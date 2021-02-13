Bellarmine totaled 54 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Detalian Brown scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 66-64 on Friday.
___
___
