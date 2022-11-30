Penn leads DePaul against Samford after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -4.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Eral Penn scored 21 points in DePaul’s 82-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Blue Demons are 2-1 on their home court. DePaul is eighth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Samford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.3 points for DePaul.

Ques Glover is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 12.6 points for Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article