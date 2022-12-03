Penn leads Drake against UIC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (5-3, 0-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -16.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the UIC Flames after Roman Penn scored 32 points in Drake’s 75-73 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Drake scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Flames are 0-1 against conference opponents. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Toby Okani averaging 12.0.

The Bulldogs and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 20.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Penn is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Drake.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 15.4 points for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

