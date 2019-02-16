Harvard (12-8, 5-2) vs. Penn (15-8, 3-4)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its fifth straight win over Harvard at Palestra. The last victory for the Crimson at Penn was a 63-38 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Penn’s AJ Brodeur has averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Devon Goodman has put up 13.5 points. For the Crimson, Bryce Aiken has averaged 18.5 points while Chris Lewis has put up 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brodeur has directly created 47 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Harvard is 5-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 7-8 when falling short of 75. Penn is 13-0 when it scores at least 75 points and 2-8 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Quakers are 13-0 when they score at least 75 points and 2-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Crimson are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 75 points per game. The Quakers have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.